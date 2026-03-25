There is high fire risk across North Carolina this week. Be prepared with these tips.

There were more than 30 fires contained across North Carolina over the weekend with even more reported and eight still active, according to the N.C. Forest Service’s Wildfire Map.

Fire risk is high across the state this week, with additional risk in the Piedmont. Officials recommend not to burn at home and take additional precautions during this forecast from the N.C. State Climate Office.

“Fire danger is high, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Fires can start almost immediately and easily from all causes. Fires can spread rapidly and intensify quickly. Spot fires can be a constant danger,” the N.C. Forest Service posted on Facebook.

There are still seven controlled, also known as prescribed, burns taking place across the state, according to the fire map.

Firefighters intentionally set fire to specific land in order to get rid of leaves, downed trees and small plants in the forest to reduce wildfire risks, especially in parts of the region with vast, dense forest land that are prone to wildfires this time of year.

The N.C. Forest Service explained these are “calculated short-term risks designed to prevent a much larger, long-term risk.” There were seven prescribed burns across the state.

How often are there wildfires in NC?

North Carolina sees more than 4,500 wildfires annually, with nearly 99% caused by human activities like backyard burning and campfires, according to NCFS. Check the N.C. Forest Service’s Wildfire Map for fires that have been reported, contained or are still active.

What should you do when there is increased fire danger?

Check the fire danger level before starting a fire. Find information here at N.C. State’s website. You should also check with your county government to see if there is a burn ban in your area.

If you are burning items, keep water and safety tools like a shovel handy. Keep your phone nearby in case of an emergency to call 9-1-1. Find more tips on the N.C. Forest Service website.

When it comes to wildfire safety, experts recommend that you prepare long before a potential wildfire is happening. Have an emergency plan to leave your home quickly including important documents and supplies in a go-bag.

Possible Go Bag Items:

3-day supply of non-perishable food along with 3 gallons of water per person in case supplies are not available

Prescriptions or medications

Cash or traveler’s checks

A first aid kit & sanitation supplies

To improve the safety of your home, remove debris from around your home including landscaping and maintenance. The N.C. Forest Service has created a number of fire advice videos including this video on home mitigation in WNC.

Your N.C. Forest Service county ranger can share guidance about the conditions in your county, share updates on burn requirements and give advice on burning. Here’s the contact information for each district office.

Find more tips here.

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.