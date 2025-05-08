Lilly Knoepp, NC Local

Lilly Knoepp is NC Local’s regional reporter for Western NC, where she helps residents understand how they are affected by statewide issues. She served as Blue Ridge Public Radio’s first full-time reporter covering Western North Carolina from 2018 to 2025. She is a native of Franklin, NC who returned to the area after serving as the assistant editor of Women@Forbes and digital producer of the Forbes podcast network. She holds a master’s degree in international journalism from the City University of New York and earned a double major from UNC-Chapel Hill in religious studies and political science.