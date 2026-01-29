Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Commissioners primary candidate Rob Zapple

Name: Rob Zapple

Party affiliation: Democratic Party

Career: Builder, Rob Zapple Design & Build, Inc.

Degree: BA, University of Virginia

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners?

A: I’ve served on the board of commissioners since 2014, during a period of significant growth, change, and challenge for New Hanover County. Over that time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of county finances, land-use policy, education funding, and the complex relationship between the county and its municipalities.

I’ve consistently approached the job with independence — asking hard questions, reviewing details, and prioritizing long-term impacts over short-term political considerations. Experience matters, especially when decisions involve hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: A top priority is a more intentional countywide approach to land-use policies, along with stronger cooperation and collaboration with municipalities and nonprofit housing providers. Achieving this requires sustained advocacy, transparent analysis of outcomes, and a willingness to adjust policies when they aren’t producing real results.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: Leadership should invite diverse viewpoints and foster partnerships rather than narrowing decision-making. I believe the board would benefit from more open dialogue, especially with community stakeholders and local governments, and a greater focus on consensus-building rather than division.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the county?

A: Managing growth responsibly is the single biggest challenge. Growth affects housing affordability, traffic, environmental protection, safe drinking water, school capacity, and infrastructure costs. Without thoughtful planning, growth can erode quality of life and strain public resources. The challenge is not stopping growth, but guiding it in a way that is sustainable, equitable, and fiscally responsible.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: Yes. New Hanover County’s schools face real and documented needs related to aging facilities, capacity, and safety. Investing in public education is an investment in the entire community — our workforce, our economy, and our future. While any bond deserves careful scrutiny, the scale of need makes clear that continued delay would only increase costs and compound existing problems.

Q: Do you think the current tax rate is providing sufficient funding for county services? If you want to see the tax rate go up or down, where would you take funding from or direct funding to?

A: No, the FY 2025-2026 budget was cut too deeply, affecting the quality of services of New Hanover County citizens. My hope is that in future budget negotiations, we can restore many of the important services that we lost. I’m cautious about raising taxes without first ensuring we are spending efficiently and strategically. When additional investment is needed, it should be directed toward core responsibilities — education, infrastructure, public safety, and housing — rather than short-term or duplicative initiatives. Fiscal responsibility means matching resources to real needs, not political talking points.

Q: Over the last year, the county has pulled back from several collaborative initiatives, particularly with the City of Wilmington — two joint committees, a joint homelessness funding for the CoC and other non-county agencies. What would you like the county’s relationship with the city to look like? What specific items or initiatives do you think should be a collaboration between the two and what would you like to see the county take its own approach on?

A: The county and city should function as partners, not competitors. Housing, homelessness services, transportation planning, and economic development; including support for our film and television industry, are areas where collaboration makes sense and improves outcomes. Joint committees and shared funding mechanisms can reduce duplication and increase effectiveness. At the same time, the county should maintain clear responsibility for countywide services like public health, social services, public safety, and education funding.

Q: New Hanover County’s Future Land Use Plan cites nodes for future growth, where higher density development was planned near existing infrastructure. The current board is updating its comprehensive plan, and pushing for reduced density and possibly limiting buildings to three stories. Given the limited available land in this very small county, some people outside of county government have advocated for more density as a method to save more trees. Is that something you’re open to? Where would you put the new growth?

A: Yes, I’m open to thoughtful density in appropriate areas, particularly near existing infrastructure, transportation corridors, and employment centers. New Hanover County has limited land, and spreading development outward increases costs and environmental impacts. Concentrating growth where services already exist can preserve green space while providing more housing options. Density should be planned, not arbitrary, and should be paired with infrastructure and design standards that respect surrounding communities.

The 2026 Comprehensive Plan is still being completed, and I expect there will be some changes. As currently written, the Corridor Commercial may allow for buildings above three stories, provided that appropriate provisions are met.

Q: Are you satisfied with the work being conducted by the New Hanover Community Endowment Board? What would you look for in an appointee to that board? What would you like to see as its funding priorities, and how does that relate to the county’s own budget?

A: The Endowment holds tremendous potential, and with that comes responsibility. Transparency, accountability, and alignment with community needs are essential. Appointees should bring independence, expertise, and a clear understanding that The Endowment is funded with public money, and exists to serve the public interest — not political or personal agendas. Funding priorities should complement, not replace, county responsibilities, focusing on long-term investments in education, health, housing, nonprofits, and economic mobility.

Q: The housing needs assessment shows 21,864 units are needed in the next decade in New Hanover County. Do you think the county should be making more of an effort to ensure a range of housing that all incomes can afford? How?

A: Yes. The housing needs assessment makes clear that the market alone will not meet the county’s needs. The county should play a more active role by coordinating policy, supporting nonprofit developers, and ensuring incentives produce real affordability. This is about workforce stability, economic resilience, and fairness. A community where teachers, healthcare workers, and service employees cannot afford to live is not sustainable.

