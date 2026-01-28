2026 Primary Election Candidate Forums

Port City Daily, WHQR and WECT will host two candidate forums ahead of the March 3 Primary Election. The first will take place on Monday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m., for the New Hanover County School Board candidates, and the second on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m., for the New Hanover County Commissioners candidates. Both forums will be hosted at WHQR Gallery, 254 N. Front St., and the public is welcome to attend. We also welcome constituent questions for reporters to consider as they query candidates on issues facing the region.

You can submit your questions for candidates in any or all of these races here.