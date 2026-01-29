Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Commissioners primary candidate LeShonda Wallace

Name: Dr. LeShonda Wallace

Dr. LeShonda Wallace Party affiliation: Democrat

Democrat Career: Family Nurse Practitioner and Public Health Advocate

Family Nurse Practitioner and Public Health Advocate Degree: Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Public Health, Nov 2015, Walden University, Minneapolis, MN; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Family Nurse Practitioner, May 2004, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ; Bachelor of Science (BS), May 1996, Rutgers University College of Nursing, Newark, NJ

Related: Media consortium hosts candidate forums ahead of Primary Election Day

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners?

A: My political experience, as it pertains to health outcomes, is extensive. For several years, I was appointed by the commissioners to the New Hanover County Public Health Board. When public health merged with social services, I served on the Consolidated Health and Human Services Board and later chaired it. I am aware of the link between the social determinants of health and the political determinants of health. My lived experience and professional involvement helped me to be more acutely aware of how politics influence health outcomes.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: A top priority policy change I want to see is the county’s investment in affordable housing that supports and protects low- and moderate-income residents from displacement. I will work to re-engage the county’s investment in affordable housing and restore strong collaboration with the city through the Joint Workforce Housing Advisory Committee to guide policy, funding decisions, and long-term housing strategies.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: The county’s decision to establish the Office of Community Civic Engagement was an important step in strengthening connections between residents and local government. By creating this dedicated office, the county has signaled a commitment to listening to community voices and addressing issues that impact quality of life.

I believe the board’s leadership should take their commitment further by having an impact through investments in initiatives that directly address inequities and respond to community priorities. Many residents, including me, were disappointed by the commission’s majority vote to reduce the county’s revenue, which effectively defunded services that provide real benefits. Approving a budget below the revenue-neutral threshold fell short of meeting the needs of our community and the expectations of the residents who rely on these essential services.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the county?

A: New Hanover County faces growing challenges related to rapid population growth, affordable housing shortages, strained infrastructure, water quality, healthcare access, and food security. Population growth of roughly 2% per year has outpaced housing development, leaving demand unmet and at least 35% of households cost-burdened. At the same time, sea-level rise and increased flooding threaten infrastructure and environmental stability.

Water contamination from GenX and PFAS continues to pose serious public health risks, while many residents struggle to access timely healthcare, particularly mental health and substance use services, due to provider shortages, transportation barriers, and limited acceptance of Medicare and Medicaid. Drug overdoses have risen sharply, underscoring a mental health crisis made worse by long waitlists for care and potential threats to Medicaid funding. Food access is also a concern, with Wilmington’s Northside remaining a food desert for decades, impacting long-term health and community wellbeing.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: I support the school bond. The New Hanover County School System’s infrastructure needs are well documented, and I concur with their findings and budget to meet them.

Q: Do you think the current tax rate is providing sufficient funding for county services? If you want to see the tax rate go up or down, where would you take funding from or direct funding to?

A: I do not think the current tax rate is sufficient to support services that provide real benefits to residents. This was evident in the go below revenue-neutral budget and, subsequently, in the disinvestment in resources for early childhood, school nurses, workforce housing, social work staffing, inspections, parks, librarians, environmental workers, and non-county agency partnerships.

Any decisions about taxes or spending must be grounded in a careful review of the county’s budget, projected revenues, and specific community needs. Once elected, I will make responsible fiscal decisions based on accurate data and prioritize maintaining essential services that residents rely on.

Q: Over the last year, the county has pulled back from several collaborative initiatives, particularly with the City of Wilmington — two joint committees, a joint homelessness, funding for the CoC and other non-county agencies. What would you like the county’s relationship with the city to look like? What specific items or initiatives do you think should be a collaboration between the two and what would you like to see the county take its own approach on?

A: The city-county relationship must be mended. The Mayor of Wilmington talks openly about the disconnect between the City and the County. I am a believer in collaboration, and we need more of it. Housing and transportation are two recent areas of disconnect. For example, I would like to reactivate the joint Workforce Housing Advisory Committee and have the county establish a dedicated transit fund to stabilize public transportation operations that support choice ridership.

Q: New Hanover County’s Future Land Use Plan cites nodes for future growth, where higher density development was planned near existing infrastructure. The current board is updating its comprehensive plan, and pushing for reduced density and possibly limiting buildings to three stories. Given the limited available land in this very small county, some outside of county government have advocated for more density as a method to save more trees. Is that something you’re open to? Where would you put the new growth?

A: I am committed to managing growth responsibly while honoring the vision laid out in the recently updated comprehensive plan. This means ensuring development is balanced, protects our environment, and preserves the natural character of our community. That also requires planning that balances economic opportunity, infrastructure capacity, and environmental protection. I am committed to preserving more trees and preventing the overdevelopment of parks and open areas that residents treasure.

Q: Are you satisfied with the work being conducted by the New Hanover Community Endowment Board? What would you look for in an appointee to that board? What would you like to see as its funding priorities, and how does that relate to the county’s own budget?

A: I am pleased to know that The Endowment has awarded approximately 167 grants totaling $177 million since its inception to support community health, education, and safety initiatives across the county. A greater satisfaction and funding priority I would like is to invest in capacity development by providing training for operational management of the non-profits with lower budgets. Many of these agencies provide direct human services that have a significant positive impact on individuals and families. These agencies are historically under-resourced and will be even more effective with adequate tools and preparedness.

Given the precarious state of Medicaid, I want to see The Endowment award more grants for both operations and services to organizations that provide access to health care for low-income and uninsured individuals.

I will seek knowledgeable appointees for The Endowment’s board, who have experience in the pillars of Education, Social and Health Equity, Community Development, and Community Safety. As well as those who share my values of integrity, compassion, and transparency.

The Endowment is obligated under its charter to align its grants with the county’s strategic plan.

Q: The housing needs assessment shows 21,864 units are needed in the next decade in New Hanover County. Do you think the county should be making more of an effort to ensure a range of housing that all incomes can afford? How?

A: Yes, New Hanover County should make a greater effort to ensure a range of housing that all income levels can afford. First and foremost, New Hanover County should reactivate the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, resume collaboration with the City of Wilmington on housing issues, and refund workforce housing. In addition, the following possibilities are worth investigating: