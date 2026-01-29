Primary 2026: New Hanover County Board of Commissioners primary candidate Judy Justice

Name: Judy Justice

Judy Justice Party affiliation: Democrat

Democrat Career: Educator

Educator Degree: BA with double major in communications and history, MA in school administration, both from UNCW

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners?

A: I grew up in the area, raised my family here, received my education and worked for decades in this county. I taught government and worked in the private sector in NHC. I have been elected to office twice in this county and have a thorough understanding of how our county operates, what it needs going forward beyond 2026 and how to achieve those needs.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: I am concerned with the policies surrounding the use of “special use” permits in our county’s zoning process. In the past they have not been adhered to by the county commissioners and as a result our county has become overdeveloped. It is the commissioners, over the last 30 years, who approved those special use permits for development despite the lack of needed infrastructure and services. As a result flooding from overpaving, long-term environmental damage, overcrowded schools and nightmare traffic are some of the results that severely damage our quality of life.

Not only does the county commission need to adhere to the current regulations, it also needs to put in place more safeguards, via change in the zoning policy, to prevent further damage to our county when approving development. Once elected I would actively work with the other commissioners to follow these additions concerning zoning policy. If they are resistant I would enlist the public’s support to help convince them to adhere to the current special use permit policies and to add stronger restrictions to that policy.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: The current board does manage to keep the government “open,” although it operates at a subsistence level since last June’s cuts in their budget. They also have realized we need a much-needed school bond on the ballot in November so they are supporting that need. That’s about all the good I can say about the current board.

It is controlled by a Republican majority and is too political. They attack the local government instead of supporting what is needed through that government to ensure that all of our residents can achieve the quality of life our area’s resources offer. They have demonstrated they rarely listen to the public, nor do they support what is best for all the public. Instead they focus on what is best for their political influencers. I am very disappointed in their actions, such as appointing a political cronies to The Endowment board, refusing to provide oversight on the problems with Novant, cutting 100 needed staff positions in the county, cutting the school districts pre-k classes, social workers and nurses, the funding for non-profits and social services, doing away with the the workforce housing coalition with the city, and a lot more.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the county?

A: Overdevelopement and underfunding of the many programs, such as schools, law enforcement, affordable housing and healthcare, that are a result of both.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320-million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: I absolutely will advocate for its passage. I have been on the school board for over five years and worked in the district for 10 years before that. The past school board and county commissioners ignored the many needed repairs to our facilities, to the point that we have crumbling infrastructure and overcrowded schools. I was part of the committee that put together and approved this school bond after almost a year of work between the county commissioners and school board. I can honestly say that we actually need hundreds of millions more just to meet our facilities basic needs and growing population. But, realistically, that is not an option.

Q: Do you think the current tax rate is providing sufficient funding for county services?

A: We are the seventh fastest-growing county in the US. If we want to maintain the quality of life that the people of NHC have come to expect and deserve as our county grows rapidly, then we need to be realistic about taxes. This past summer the Republican majority on the commission ignored the county managers’ suggestions for a needed tax rate and also the amount proposed by the Democratic majority who were trying to prevent cutting any needed county services. Instead, the three passed a so-called “revenue neutral” tax rate. As a result, important county services were slashed. Some examples of the results of those “revenue neutral taxes” were the cutting of 100 needed staff positions, school nurses, school social workers and pre-k positions were eliminated, affordable housing programs were done away with, along with funding for many needed non-profits. And there were even more cuts which some would call a slash and burn approach.

This makes no logical sense if you consider inflation and population growth. But it does make sense if you are trying to score political points, instead of trying to maintain a decent quality of life for all the people of NHC. If they had gone with the county manager’s suggestion, it would have only cost the residents an extra $39 a month in property tax. If they had gone with the Democrats’ suggestion it would have only cost residents $17 dollars extra each month. Most of the people in this county would not mind paying that miniscule increase if it maintained our quality of life. I am for doing what is best for the people of New Hanover County, not what is best for a political party.

Q: Over the last year, the county has pulled back from several collaborative initiatives, particularly with the City of Wilmington — two joint committees, a joint homelessness, funding for the CoC and other non-county agencies. What would you like the county’s relationship with the city to look like? What specific items or initiatives do you think should be a collaboration between the two and what would you like to see the county take its own approach on?

A: We need to strengthen our partnership with the City of Wilmington since so many of our residents are governed by both bodies. Sharing resources and working together to achieve our common goals is a win-win for all involved. Unfortunately, our current commission has effectively destroyed several joint initiatives that are needed to improve the lives of our residents.

In July, 2025 the county withdrew from the Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care and the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, and reduced funding for long-standing nonprofit partners. This was just wrong for our county and its people. Once elected, I would support re-committing to all of these initiatives and restoring funding.

New Hanover County also needs to partner more with Pender and Brunswick counties, since so many of their residents work and shop in our county. Focusing on initiatives, such as public transportation and cross county public/private initiatives. This is something that only the county can uniquely create outside of its relationship with the City of Wilmington.

Q: New Hanover County’s Future Land Use Plan cites nodes for future growth, where higher density development was planned near existing infrastructure. The current board is updating its comprehensive plan, and pushing for reduced density and possibly limiting buildings to three stories. Given the limited available land in this very small county, some people outside of county government have advocated for more density as a method to save more trees. Is that something you’re open to? Where would you put the new growth?

A: The plan itself was put together by experts in the area of planning and through public input. The result is a document that “focuses on managing rapid growth through “place types” that cluster development, promote mixed-use, and protect natural resources. Key goals include addressing infrastructure capacity, environmental resilience, and housing affordability” (source Gemini AI, Google)

After researching further, I am impressed with the results of the plan and agree with most of its goals. It points out where and how new growth should develop. It proposes “going up” when building in some parts of the county, along with increased density, is at odds with the current three-floor restrictions advanced by some current board members. I support the Commission using the Future Land Use Plan as our planning guide as our county continues its rapid growth into the future.

Q: Are you satisfied with the work being conducted by the New Hanover Community Endowment Board? What would you look for in an appointee to that board? What would you like to see as its funding priorities, and how does that relate to the county’s own budget?

A: The Endowment’s purpose is to award grants from the millions in interest earned to invest in initiatives like education, social equity, community development, and safety. Unfortunately, the commissioners created it to operate in secret. Five members, out of its 15-member board, are appointed by the county commission. Over the last five years they have become obvious political appointments.

Another criticism of The Endowment is that it is not adequately funding public education, mental health services, affordable housing, etc., as promised. As a commissioner, I will work to make The Endowment transparent and responsive to our county’s needs. I will also work to ensure that the board and leadership of The Endowment consist of real representatives of all the people of the county, not just a select few.

But the most important role the commission should play is to make sure that the grants truly are going to the “four pillars” listed in the asset sale agreement: education, health, public safety and our economy.

Q. The housing needs assessment shows 21,864 units are needed in the next decade in New Hanover County. Do you think the county should be making more of an effort to ensure a range of housing that all incomes can afford? How?

A: Even with all the development in our county there still is a lack of affordable housing. Many public servants, such as those in law enforcement and teaching, must live out of county to afford to work here. The lack of affordable housing also contributes to homelessness, poverty, poor health and other problems, often forcing families to choose between rent and necessities like food and medicine.

This past summer our county commissioners cut all funding for our local affordable housing initiative and major funding for social services, which also addresses the housing shortage.

Obviously, this funding needs to be restored along with investment in initiatives to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people in our community. The commissioners also need to work with the city and the private sector in partnership to develop programs that address this glaring problem.

