NC candidate filing for 2026 elections to begin

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Signs at a polling station
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Signs direct voters at a local polling station.

North Carolina voters will soon learn who’s running in the 2026 elections.

Candidate filing officially opens Monday, and runs through Friday, December 19.

Depending on the office, candidates will file paperwork and pay fees either at their county board of elections or at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review requirements on the State Board of Elections’ website before filing.

North Carolina’s primary is March 3, with the general election on November 3.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
