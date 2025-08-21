© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024-2025 RTDNAC Radio Reporter of the Year: WHQR's Rachel Keith

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT

Submission for the 24-25 RTDNAC award for Radio Reporter of the Year, including links to reporting and sound file.

Links to Rachel Keith's reporting:

You can find more about Rachel Keith and her reporting here.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman