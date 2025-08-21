2024-2025 RTDNAC Radio Reporter of the Year: WHQR's Rachel Keith
Submission for the 24-25 RTDNAC award for Radio Reporter of the Year, including links to reporting and sound file.
Links to Rachel Keith's reporting:
- Teachers, students, and advocates travel to Raleigh for public education
- UNCW researchers conduct health equity simulation with community
- City, county public pools are open, but some advocates would like more access, investment
You can find more about Rachel Keith and her reporting here.