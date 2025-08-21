© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
2024-2025 RTDNAC Series: Nikolai Mather

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:27 PM EDT

Submission for the 2024-2025 RTDNAC series category, including a compilation of audio versions and links to original reporting for Nikolai Mather.

Links to Nikolai Mather's reporting:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
