2024-2025 RTDNAC Series: Nikolai Mather
Submission for the 2024-2025 RTDNAC series category, including a compilation of audio versions and links to original reporting for Nikolai Mather.
Links to Nikolai Mather's reporting:
- Columbus County Sheriff responds to video of violent arrest in Chadbourn
- Video shows Columbus County deputies making another forceful arrest
- Columbus County deputy involved in Taplin case previously resigned over assault charges
- “Clickbait propaganda”: About that video from Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers