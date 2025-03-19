Columbus County Sheriff responds to video of violent arrest in Chadbourn

In a video posted to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Tuesday, Rogers said that his deputies and Chadbourn police officers "used force" to arrest an individual in Chadbourn following a high-speed car chase.

"The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is in full cooperation with the district attorney's office of Jon David and officers of the State Bureau of Investigations regarding this incident," he said.

Rogers said Monday night's chase resulted in a collision, which caused a CCSO vehicle to overturn. The three deputies inside that car were taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. One, who the sheriff said was seriously injured, was transferred to a different hospital.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Though Rogers did not mention the detainee by name, the News Reporter reports that Deon Shareef Taplin, 29, was booked at the Columbus County Detention Center at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Taplin was charged with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of eluding arrest, and several driving related violations.

A video of his arrest depicts at least six officers, some of them plainclothes, apprehending Taplin in a gas station parking lot. Multiple officers pulled Taplin to the ground, and one kicked him in the ribs. A plainclothes officer then approached the person behind the camera with his hand on his gun.

Warning: This video may be unsettling to some viewers.

Chad Flowers, a spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, confirmed that CCSO and District Attorney Jon David asked for SBI to investigate.

"We are currently investigating, and no further information is available," he wrote.

WHQR has also reached out to CCSO and the Chadbourn Police Department and will update with any response.