Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closure: Updates, resources, and context
For the next five months — and possibly longer — the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will have major closures to allow critical repair work. This will result in an unprecedented level of sustained traffic disruption, which could have negative knock-on effects. You can find the latest news and other resources here.
Resources
- All detour information, upcoming public meetings, timelines, real-time travel information, and project details for this closure can be found on here: NCDOT’s Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Preservation Project webpage.
- Realtime traffic incident updates from DriveNC.gov here
- Quick Tips For Daily Commuters (Courtesy City of Wilmington)
- Plan routes in advance using driving directions based on live traffic updates and road conditions. Real-time traffic information can be found at DriveNC.gov or by using your preferred mobile app.
- Consider park and ride lots, or vanpooling
- Investigate public transportation options including WAVE Transit and Port City Trolley
Reporting
- NCDOT to present new, ‘unsolicited’ proposal for replacing Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (WHQR, 2021)
- Updated: Wilmington-area transportation officials to consider privately-managed toll bridge as a replacement for Cape Fear Memorial (WHQR, 2021)
- Toll-free: Wilmington officials shoot down private toll replacement proposal for Cape Fear Memorial (WHQR, 2021)
- Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project logistics still murky with less than a month to go (WHQR)
- Emails show communication breakdown on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repair project
- Time for some traffic problems in Wilmington (WHQR and The Assembly)