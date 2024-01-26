© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closure: Updates, resources, and context

WHQR Staff
Published January 26, 2024
For the next five months — and possibly longer — the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will have major closures to allow critical repair work. This will result in an unprecedented level of sustained traffic disruption, which could have negative knock-on effects. You can find the latest news and other resources here.

Resources

  • All detour information, upcoming public meetings, timelines, real-time travel information, and project details for this closure can be found on here: NCDOT’s Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Preservation Project webpage.
  • Realtime traffic incident updates from DriveNC.gov here
  • Quick Tips For Daily Commuters (Courtesy City of Wilmington)
    • Plan routes in advance using driving directions based on live traffic updates and road conditions. Real-time traffic information can be found at DriveNC.gov or by using your preferred mobile app.
    • Consider park and ride lots, or vanpooling
    • Investigate public transportation options including WAVE Transit and Port City Trolley

Reporting
