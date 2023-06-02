© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Budd votes no, Tillis yes to raise debt ceiling

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jason deBruyn
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
The United State senators from North Carolina split their votes on a resolution to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a debt default.

Ted Budd, the junior senator, voted no, while Thom Tillis, who is in his second term, voted yes.

"Throughout this process, I have said that we should only raise the debt ceiling if we fix Washington’s spending addiction. Unfortunately, this bill fails to do that," Budd wrote on Twitter. "The bill normalizes pandemic-era spending levels, greenlights trillions more, and retains the vast majority of President Biden’s IRS expansion."

Tillis, meanwhile, was one of 16 Republican senators to vote in favor of the bill, which passed by a 63-36 margin. The measure cleared the House earlier this week by a wide margin. The only North Carolina representative to vote against the House bill was Dan Bishop.

Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC health reporter, a beat he took in 2020. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016.
