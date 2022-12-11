Sunday Puzzle: Battle of the Board Games

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular commercial game. Identify the games from their anagrams.

Ex. SIR + K --> RISK

1. ECU + L

2. ROSY + R

3. BOAT + O

4. CAN'T + A

5. JEAN + G

6. GLOBE + G

7. WRITES + T

8. UPSTREAM + O

9. OLYMPIAD + C

10. OPTICIAN + R & Y



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. who runs the website Puzzleria! Name a symbol punctuation mark on a computer keyboard. Anagram it to get the brand name of a product you might buy at a grocery, in two words. What is it?

Challenge answer: Semicolon --> Molson Ice

Winner: Dan Peirce of Lincoln, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Listen carefully: Many people carry _____ (4-letter word) in a _____ (5-letter word) to make _____ (9-letter word). You can rearrange the letters of the first two words (the 4- and 5-letter ones) to get the last word (the 9-letter one). What words are these?

