Tuelo takes center stage on debut solo album 'The Life of Margaret Cornelius'

By Ari Shapiro
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
The artist Tuelo Minah.
Kevin Wenzel
/
Courtesy of the artist
The artist Tuelo Minah.

Tuelo Minah's debut solo album, The Life of Margaret Cornelius, begins with a chorus of voices: specifically her sisters' – family is a constant presence on this album. The genre-bending singer grew up in rural South Africa in a household with dozens of people at the tail end of aparteid, before leaving for New York at a young age, 17. Tuelo went on to sing backup vocals for some iconic artists, including the late Hugh Masekela in 2008, a regular gig supporting Angelique Kidjo from 2010-2012, and Paul Simon. Today, she is finally releasing an album all her own.

She's recently moved back to South Africa, and has filled The Life of Margaret Cornelius full of her memories growing up there. All Things Considered spoke to her about the this long-time-coming debut.

You can listen to this interview using the audio player at the top of this page, and find a stream of Tuelo's debut album here.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
