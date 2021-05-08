Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next innovation in fine dining? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: I think they're going to get crazy and actually have live people in a restaurant with no partitions between them.

LUKE BURBANK: Whoa.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

BURBANK: Hiring the farm animals to actually work at the restaurant, so they have some sense of purpose.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The chef will have an iPhone, and he will tweet back and forth with the customers and text back and forth. And they'll become known for having the slowest service in any restaurant ever.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden and Luke Burbank.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.