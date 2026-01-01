Individual Phone Volunteers for the Fall Pledge Drive 2026

WHQR needs a few individuals to answer phones during our Fall Drive September 16 - 22, 2026. Pledges are taken by computer, so all volunteers should feel comfortable typing and using a computer. Shifts begin with a brief orientation and can be a fun way to meet other Public Radio fans and hang out with the WHQR staff! To sign up, email Lily at memberservices@whqr.org with the specific day and time that you would like and your name and contact information.

SPECIAL NOTE: WHQR'S ELEVATOR IS BROKEN, SO VOLUNTEERS WILL NEED TO TAKE THE STAIRS TO THE THIRD FLOOR - WE ARE VERY SORRY.

MORE SHIFTS WILL BECOME AVAILABLE SOON, SO CHECK BACK OFTEN.