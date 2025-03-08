Planning the Future of Development in the Cape Fear Region
The entire Cape Fear Region is growing at a blistering pace: and there are growing pains that come along with that. But a lot of that process is in the hands of county and city planners, and they are trying to drive that growth into the right places: and make sure existing residents don’t feel left behind.
Whether it’s trees, traffic, or greenways, residents have a lot to say about development in the region, even as housing prices just keep climbing.
This week, we’re digging into the trials and tribulations of county and city planners: and the relationships they manage to build with each other.
Plus, we’ll hear about the biggest pet peeve for planners this year: Senate Bill 382. The bill passed last year, and one small change in statute has significantly hampered planners’ ability to change zoning regulations.
Our guests:
- City of Wilmington Planning and Development Director Linda Painter
- New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Director Rebekah Roth
- Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon
- Pender County Planning and Community Development Director Daniel Adams
Links:
- City of Wilmington Greater Downtown Plan
- Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor
- New Hanover County Comprehensive Plan Update
- Pender County is growing by leaps and bounds. How will it manage that growth?
