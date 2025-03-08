© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local
The Newsroom

Planning the Future of Development in the Cape Fear Region

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published March 8, 2025 at 10:35 AM EST

The entire Cape Fear Region is growing at a blistering pace: and there are growing pains that come along with that. But a lot of that process is in the hands of county and city planners, and they are trying to drive that growth into the right places: and make sure existing residents don’t feel left behind.

Whether it’s trees, traffic, or greenways, residents have a lot to say about development in the region, even as housing prices just keep climbing.

This week, we’re digging into the trials and tribulations of county and city planners: and the relationships they manage to build with each other.

Plus, we’ll hear about the biggest pet peeve for planners this year: Senate Bill 382. The bill passed last year, and one small change in statute has significantly hampered planners’ ability to change zoning regulations.

Our guests:

  • City of Wilmington Planning and Development Director Linda Painter
  • New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Director Rebekah Roth
  • Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon
  • Pender County Planning and Community Development Director Daniel Adams

Links:

Music:

  • Theme Song: Giving Tree - If These Trees Could Talk
  • Les Brown and His Band of Renown - My Kind of Girl
  • Sidney Bechet - Summertime
  • Count Basie & Zoot Sims - Honeysuckle Rose
Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer