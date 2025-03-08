Planning the Future of Development in the Cape Fear Region

The entire Cape Fear Region is growing at a blistering pace: and there are growing pains that come along with that. But a lot of that process is in the hands of county and city planners, and they are trying to drive that growth into the right places: and make sure existing residents don’t feel left behind.

Whether it’s trees, traffic, or greenways, residents have a lot to say about development in the region, even as housing prices just keep climbing.

This week, we’re digging into the trials and tribulations of county and city planners: and the relationships they manage to build with each other.

Plus, we’ll hear about the biggest pet peeve for planners this year: Senate Bill 382. The bill passed last year, and one small change in statute has significantly hampered planners’ ability to change zoning regulations.

City of Wilmington Planning and Development Director Linda Painter

New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Director Rebekah Roth

Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon

Pender County Planning and Community Development Director Daniel Adams

