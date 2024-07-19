© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

"Poverty is a sin. Being poor is not." A new reporting project on being homeless in the Cape Fear Region

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT

The United States Supreme Court recently ruled on Grants Pass v. Johnson, a decision that gave cities and local governments the right to criminalize homelessness.

The ruling gives towns the freedom to ban residents from sleeping or resting, even on public property. It changed little in New Hanover County, which already instituted such a ban, but gave local governments out West the freedom to do the same.

In light of the decision, WHQR is running a series of profiles next week on the unhoused. On this episode of the Newsroom, we’ll take a look behind the scenes of that reporting. Plus, hear from a pastor who works with the homeless every day, and the school district's response to homeless students.

Guests:

Music:

  • "Reflections Eternal" — Nujabes
  • "True Nature" — Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • "Finding Myself Leads Me to You" — Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • "The Giving Tree" — If These Trees Could Talk
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
