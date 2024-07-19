"Poverty is a sin. Being poor is not." A new reporting project on being homeless in the Cape Fear Region

The United States Supreme Court recently ruled on Grants Pass v. Johnson, a decision that gave cities and local governments the right to criminalize homelessness.

The ruling gives towns the freedom to ban residents from sleeping or resting, even on public property. It changed little in New Hanover County, which already instituted such a ban, but gave local governments out West the freedom to do the same.

In light of the decision, WHQR is running a series of profiles next week on the unhoused. On this episode of the Newsroom, we’ll take a look behind the scenes of that reporting. Plus, hear from a pastor who works with the homeless every day, and the school district's response to homeless students.

Guests:



Freelance Photographer Madeline Gray

Pastor Jamie Thompson, The Anchor United Methodist Church

Lisa Brenner, McKinney-Vento Liason for New Hanover County Schools

Music:

