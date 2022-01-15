The Newsroom: County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, WHQR's Rachel Keith on the opioid crisis, and mask mandate redux

This week, New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman joins us to talk about what’s in store for New Hanover County this year as officials face issues like community violence, public transportation, affordable housing, and — of course — the 2022 election.

Then, WHQR’s Rachel Keith joins us with an in-depth look at the current state of the opioid crisis.

Last year, a record number of Americans died from opioid overdoses. We’ll get into how the Wilmington area is trying to combat the crisis — and some of contention over which treatment approach to use, including at The Healing Place, the county's 200-bed treatment facility, expected to come online this year.

Plus, Port City Daily journalist and assistant editor Alexandria Sands Williams shares her latest reporting on the county’s mask mandate — a tough decision for the appointed Health and Human Services Board made against the backdrop of deep political divides and a growing weariness as the pandemic enters its third year.

