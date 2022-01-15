© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, WHQR's Rachel Keith on the opioid crisis, and mask mandate redux

Published January 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
newsroom_logo.png

In the first show of 2022, we tackle the opioid crisis — which is killing more Americans than ever before. Also, County Chairperson Julia Olson-Boseman on what's in store for the county this year. Then, Port City Daily journalist Alexandria Sands Williams looks behind the scenes on the county's mask mandate debate.

This week, New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman joins us to talk about what’s in store for New Hanover County this year as officials face issues like community violence, public transportation, affordable housing, and — of course — the 2022 election.

Then, WHQR’s Rachel Keith joins us with an in-depth look at the current state of the opioid crisis.

Last year, a record number of Americans died from opioid overdoses. We’ll get into how the Wilmington area is trying to combat the crisis — and some of contention over which treatment approach to use, including at The Healing Place, the county's 200-bed treatment facility, expected to come online this year.

Plus, Port City Daily journalist and assistant editor Alexandria Sands Williams shares her latest reporting on the county’s mask mandate — a tough decision for the appointed Health and Human Services Board made against the backdrop of deep political divides and a growing weariness as the pandemic enters its third year.

Links and more info

Tags

The NewsroomLatest news
Stay Connected