The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach mayoral candidates

Published October 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
We round out our month-long elections coverage with a look at the races for mayor in New Hanover County's beach towns.

On this edition of The Newsroom, we focused on the mayoral races in Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach

We sat down with incumbent Darryl Mills and challenger Greg Buscemi from Wrightsville Beach, and councilman Lynn Barbee and former mayor Dan Wilcox in Carolina Beach. We asked them about the parking, beach renourishment, maintaining staff, and dealing with the mounting pressures of growth and development.

For background on Greg Buscemi's lawsuit against the Town of Wrightsville Beach (and other municipalities) over parking programs, discussed during his interview: Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs (WECT)

It's worth noting that the race for two commissioner seats and mayor in Kure Beach is uncontested, with three incumbents running unopposed; likewise, the race for two alderman positions in Wrightsville Beach has two incumbents running unopposed.

Carolina Beach, on the other hand, has a broad field of candidates for running for town council. You can find WHQR reporter Rachel Keith's interviews with those candidates here: 2021 Elections: Town of Carolina Beach Council

Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
