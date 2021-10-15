The Newsroom: Wilmington City Council candidates Philip White and Charlie Rivenbark

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 Wilmington election and interviews with the candidates.

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer interview incumbent councilman Charlie Rivenbark and challenger Philip White, who is making his second run for council. We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

New Hanover County Board of Elections From left: Candidate Philip White and Charlie Rivenbark

And, just a reminder, absentee voting and One-Stop Voting are now open. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

