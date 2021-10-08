The Newsroom: Wilmington City Council candidates Paul Lawler, Angie Ulmer, and Luke Waddell

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 Wilmington election and interviews with the candidates.

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer interview former councilman Paul Lawler and newcomers Angie Ulmer and Luke Waddell. We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

New Hanover County Board of Elections From left: Candidates Angie Ulmer, Luke Waddell, and Paul Lawler.

And, just a reminder, absentee voting is now open, and One-Stop Voting starts October 14. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

