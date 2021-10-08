© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom: Wilmington City Council candidates Paul Lawler, Angie Ulmer, and Luke Waddell

Published October 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
Elections Newsroom.png

All throughout October, The Newsroom will feature special coverage of the 2021 elections for Wilmington's city council and mayoral seats. With eight candidates for council and a head-to-head battle for mayor, it will be an interesting month.

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 Wilmington election and interviews with the candidates.

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer interview former councilman Paul Lawler and newcomers Angie Ulmer and Luke Waddell. We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to public-private projects.

Untitled design (1).jpg
New Hanover County Board of Elections
From left: Candidates Angie Ulmer, Luke Waddell, and Paul Lawler.

And, just a reminder, absentee voting is now open, and One-Stop Voting starts October 14. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
