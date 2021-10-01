© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom: Special elections coverage, Wilmington council candidates Clifford Barnett, Sr. and Jonathan Uzcategui

Published October 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
Elections Newsroom.png

Every Friday in October, WHQR's The Newsroom will bring you coverage of the 2021 Wilmington election and interviews with the candidates.

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer break down the rationale behind our policy-driven questions. Then, interviews with incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr. and newcomer Jonathan Uzcategui.

Barnett and Uzcategui filing photos.jpg
New Hanover County Board of Elections
Left: Current Wilmington city councilman Clifford Barnett, Sr. Right: Candidate Jonathan Uzcategui

Later this month, we'll have interviews with the other candidates, including incumbent Charlie Rivenbark, former councilman Paul Lawler, newcomers Angie Ulmer, Luke Waddell, and J.B. Brookins, and Philip White, returning for his second run at a council seat.

We'll also sit down with current mayor Bill Saffo and his challenger — former mayor and state senator Harper Peterson.

And, just a reminder, absentee voting starts this Sunday, October 3, and One-Stop Voting starts October 14.

For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
