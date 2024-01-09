© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
CoastLine

CoastLine: Invasive plants are changing NC wetlands; soundscapes are helping scientists figure out how

By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:04 AM EST
UNCW wetland ecologist Stacy Endriss in a stand of invasive phragmites with her field recorder
contributed / Dr. Stacy Endriss
UNCW wetland ecologist Stacy Endriss in a stand of invasive phragmites with her field recorder

Evolutionary Ecologist Stacy Endriss of UNCW’s Environmental Sciences Department is exploring how invasive plants are affecting North Carolina wetlands. She’s also looking at creative approaches – including bio-control – for dealing with the impacts.

Invasive plant species can choke out other native plants and change ecosystems in fundamental ways. Researchers are still working to understand the depth and breadth of those changes.

Dr. Stacy Endriss of UNCW in a stand of invasive phragmites
contributed / Dr. Stacy Endriss
Dr. Stacy Endriss of UNCW in a stand of invasive phragmites

For example, invasive phragmites: not the native North American breed but the invasive European one, this common reed found in wetlands actually affects the nesting behavior of water birds because of its dense root system. Invasive phragmites will also change the water chemistry.

How does this affect all the other life in the water – including benthic species? And does invasive phragmites even change the hydrology – the way the water flows in and through a wetland?

A single invasive plant species can significantly impact an entire ecosystem, says Dr. Stacy Endriss, a wetland ecologist at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She’s studying the impacts of invasive plants in order to advise land managers – and the rest of us – on the most effective ways to deal with these challenges.

In this episode, we find out how she conducts her work, partly through soundscapes from ecosystems – yes, we HEAR them. We also find out why biodiversity is a concept that, for her, reaches beyond the natural world and into her own lab.

Japanese beetles feeding on invasive knotweed leaves
contributed / Dr. Stacy Endriss
Japanese beetles feeding on invasive knotweed leaves

Links / Resources:

Stacy Endriss Research Lab

UNCW Environmental Sciences Research

Southeast Regional Invasive Species and Climate Change Management Network (SE RISCC)

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
