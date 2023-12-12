CoastLine: Needs of vulnerable people, animals, and plants escalated in 2023, say advocates

In this season of light, when the days are short and dark, we celebrate. Hindus recognize Bodhi Day. Jews light menorahs to observe Hanukkah. Christians mark the birth of Jesus with the Star of Bethlehem or Christmas star. African-Americans honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa with candles. And in the 21st century, children from countries around the world eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus. Yes, even Santa with Rudolph’s red nose so bright.

Darkest days. Celebrations of light.

As people celebrate, they think more about giving. And this raises the question: beyond our personal circles, who needs us? How are our vulnerable populations faring? What does their welfare and the quality of their lives say about us?

On this edition of CoastLine, it’s a snapshot, just a brief look at the vulnerables among us. Humans, yes, but also our dogs, and the flora and fauna in our local environment.

Segment 1:

Dedicated animal lovers around the region offer shelter and aid to dogs, cats, pigs, horses, goats, and other domesticated animals in southeastern North Carolina. But the need continues to grow.

Diana Topjian started Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue NC in Wilmington in 2021. She is the current president of the nonprofit, whose mission is to serve, advocate, and be the voice for the underprivileged and abandoned animals awaiting forever homes in shelters throughout New Hanover County and surrounding counties, as they are able.

Resources:

Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue NC

Wilmington Animal Centrix: to bridge gaps between local animal rescues and community members trying to help animals in need

New Hanover County Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office

Brunswick County Animal Protective Services

Paws Place Dog Rescue

Adopt an Angel Wilmington

Segment 2:

North Carolina is seeing, as anyone paying attention knows, explosive growth, especially in what we often call the Cape Fear region.

Andy Wood, biologist and Director of Coastal Plain Conservation Group, also our guide In The Wild Coastal Plain series, is concerned. As development rapidly obliterates the larger connected patches of natural area, habitat for native flora and fauna is disappearing.

Here, we take a look at the challenges facing this biodiverse hotspot that ramped up over 2023, along with a few of the big successes that deserve celebration.

Coastal Plain Conservation Group dead and dying bald cypress trees along a tributary to the Cape Fear River where saltwater intrusion has damaged this once-freshwater ecosystem

Resources:

Coastal Plain Conservation Group

North Carolina Coastal Federation

Segment 3:

Since the pandemic of 2020, the number of people in southeastern North Carolina who are unhoused, unsheltered, homeless, is rising. The annual January count, conducted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has its limitations but offers some data.

Katrina Knight is Executive Director of Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington.

The nonprofit’s mission: to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and foster transition to housing.

Resources:

Good Shepherd Center

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina