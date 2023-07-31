CoastLine: In The Wild Coastal Plain with Andy Wood, the red-cockaded woodpecker, and longleaf pine

As the population swells in southeastern North Carolina, and developers make room for more buildings – homes, apartments, stores – we’re witnessing the rapid destruction of natural areas.

There’s no question that people need places to live, shop, work, and recreate. But in the face of study after study warning about the disappearance of species after species, can we ask better questions about conservation potential?

As trees vanish and human-created habitat expands, are we witnessing a catastrophic failure of imagination? Can we do better? And what would that look like?

As we’ll hear in this episode, human survival depends upon the survival of other species. My guest describes himself as an environmentalist because he is a humanist.

It’s the second installment of In The Wild Coastal Plain , a new series in which we meet a plant or animal and learn about it: how it lives, what it eats, and what we know of its role in the ecosystem.

Our guide In The Wild Coastal Plain is Andy Wood. His popular commentaries on local wildlife aired on WHQR starting 1987. He’s compiled the most memorable pieces into a book entitled Backyard Carolina: Two Decades of Public Radio Commentary.