WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Local
CoastLine

CoastLine: Jamir Jumoke on surviving recidivism

By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
Jamir Jumoke went from being a product of the school-to-prison pipeline to helping others break the cycle.
What does it mean to get sucked into the school-to-prison pipeline? Jamir Jumoke describes traumatic early years and what it took to break the cycle.

Jamir Jumoke describes the first part of his life as a direct result of the school-to-prison pipeline. Growing up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, he struggled in school. Between a diagnosed but unaddressed learning disability and a culturally-unaware system that relegated him to unhelpful programs, repeatedly suspended him, and sent him to juvenile detention centers, unsurprisingly, he eventually found himself in prison.

Convicted of three felonies, Jamir Jumoke decided, while sitting on a cold steel bench in his cell, he would do whatever it took to learn, grow, and become the kind of man he wanted to be.

Since his decision to turn things around, he’s won a Dallas Herring achievement award from the North Carolina Community College System, earned his Bachelor’s degree in criminology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and now works in reentry and recovery work with the local nonprofit, Coastal Horizons.  

He’s also working on his first book, Remain Resilient: 7 Steps for Surviving Recidivism.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
