The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
cl_logo.png
CoastLine

CoastLine: Roger Shew on the Seven Natural Wonders of SE NC

By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
pitcher plant.png
Shew's Natural Treasures
/
carnivorous pitcher plant native to southeastern North Carolina

He calls them the Seven Natural Wonders of southeastern North Carolina. Can you guess what they are? We live in a  biodiversity hotspot – for now, anyway — and environmental scientist Roger Shew is hoping that the more people learn about these natural wonders, the more they’ll care about saving them.

If people spent more time in nature—or at least appreciated its beauty, understood it better, and could see how humans benefit from it, would people make more of an effort to preserve it?

Roger Shew hopes the answer to that question is “yes”.

As a geologist and environmental scientist who teaches at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, he’s worked with a host of environmental advocacy groups, including Cape Fear River Watch and The Nature Conservancy, over the last two decades. Because of his years teaching, volunteering, and growing up in southeastern North Carolina, he has identified what he calls the Seven Natural Wonders of the southeastern coastal plain.

green frog.png
Shew's Natural Treasures
/
Okay, this little green frog might not be one of the identified "natural wonders", but he lives in the ecosystem and he's super cute.

With the help of a documentary crew, he produced Shew’s Natural Treasures, a film about these Seven Wonders that also taps the knowledge of other local environmental experts.

On this edition of CoastLine, we explore some of what the film has to teach, what local leaders and citizens can do to preserve the local natural wonder, and what we stand to lose if no one does anything.

The Seven Wonders:  Carolina Bays, Cape Fear River & Black River, old growth cypress trees, saltwater marshes, carnivorous plants, long leaf pine savannas, and barrier islands

roger shew coastal treasures.png
Shew's Natural Treasures
/
Roger Shew in his new documentary, Shew's Natural Treasures

Shew’s Natural Treasures premieres on April 30, 2023 at 4 PM at the Lumina Theater on the UNCW campus: 615 Hamilton Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
