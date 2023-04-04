© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CoastLine

CoastLine: Ellie Foumbi explores trauma and forgiveness in Our Father, the Devil

By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
full_Our_Father_the_Devil___Image_1._1920X1080png.png
Our Father, the Devil screens at Jengo's Playhouse Friday, April 7, 2023

Our Father, the Devil is Ellie Foumbi's first feature film, and she has a distribution deal. The Tribeca Film Festival calls the lead performances "Oscar-worthy" — in a story that explores trauma, what forgiveness means, and whether anything is unforgiveable.

Ellie Foumbi wrote, produced, and directed her first feature film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. Our Father, The Devil went on to the Tribeca Film Festival, the Santa Barbara Film Festival, and Cucalorus in November 2022. It was nominated for a Spirit Award for Best Feature.

The Tribeca Film Festival describes the film as “an intense and fearless dissection of trauma, power, revenge, guilt, and the devils hiding within all of us,” calling the performances by the film’s leads “Oscar-worthy”.

ELLIE FOUMBI.jpg
Murali Krishna Kuppoor
/
Ellie Foumbi wrote, directed, and produced Our Father, the Devil, her first feature film.

Filmmaker Ellie Foumbi has directed an episode of Tales for BET after earning her MFA in Directing from Columbia University. She has several films in development, has written a western, is adapting a book into a screenplay, and is an actor.

Our Father, the Devil screens at Jengo’s Playhouse Friday, Apr 7, 2023  at 7:30 PM. 

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces CoastLine, an award-winning hourlong conversation featuring artists, humanitarians, scholars, and innovators in North Carolina. The show airs Wednesdays at noon and Sundays at 2 pm on 91.3 FM WHQR Public Media. It's also available as a podcast; just search CoastLine WHQR. You can reach her at rachellh@whqr.org.
