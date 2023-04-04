CoastLine: Ellie Foumbi explores trauma and forgiveness in Our Father, the Devil

Ellie Foumbi wrote, produced, and directed her first feature film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. Our Father, The Devil went on to the Tribeca Film Festival , the Santa Barbara Film Festival , and Cucalorus in November 2022. It was nominated for a Spirit Award for Best Feature.

The Tribeca Film Festival describes the film as “an intense and fearless dissection of trauma, power, revenge, guilt, and the devils hiding within all of us,” calling the performances by the film’s leads “Oscar-worthy”.

Murali Krishna Kuppoor /

Filmmaker Ellie Foumbi has directed an episode of Tales for BET after earning her MFA in Directing from Columbia University. She has several films in development, has written a western, is adapting a book into a screenplay, and is an actor.