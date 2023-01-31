CoastLine: Winter garden to-do list and what to plant with Tom Ericson

It was 2022 when Tom Ericson made the decision to close The Transplanted Garden, which had provided plants, garden supplies, and expertise to thousands of local residents for almost a quarter-century. The decision was painful for Tom and his community of customers, who had come to rely on him for planting and landscaping advice, for years. That decision was also for strictly personal reasons.

He’s appeared on CoastLine about half-a-dozen times, and on this episode, he’s back with some plant guidance: specifically what to plant during the slightly-colder winter months, how to deal with weather and temperatures that can change by 40 degrees in one 24-hour period, and what your winter garden to-do list should look like.

Resources:

Native Plant Finder - National Wildlife Federation:

https://www.nwf.org/nativeplantfinder/

North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox:

https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/

List of local native plant vendors, courtesy of NC Cooperative Extension, New Hanover County Center:

https://newhanover.ces.ncsu.edu/local-native-plant-vendors/

Native plant resources, NC Cooperative Extension: