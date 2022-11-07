CoastLine: Ricky & Cherie Kelly of Black Beach, White Beach on making films and keeping your day job

Ricky Kelly is a plumber. He and his wife, Cherie, have three children together. Two are grown and out of the house. The youngest, a teenager, in a fit of teen rebellion, launched the idea for one of their next documentaries by turning up her nose at a family tradition: eating chitlins during the holidays.

Cherie Kelly / Chitlins A cook stirs a pot of chitlins.

While Chitlins is in the works to explore the history, evolution, and spiritual significance of eating and preparing pig intestines, Ricky and Cherie Kelly are also making a film about plumbers.

Ricky Kelly on the set of Humble In the Jungle, a documentary that explores being a tradesman and having a robust artistic life.

Remember, Ricky himself is a plumber, and we hear the story of his work with a fellow plumber, a guy named Mike, who is, like Ricky, African-American. The two were working on a plumbing job one day when, unwittingly, Mike Smalls outed himself to Ricky as Mike Gee of the Jungle Brothers – an iconic hip hop star from the early days.

The first film from the Kellys, Black Beach White Beach , which screened at several film festivals including Cucalorus and the North Carolina Black Film Festival , explores a tale of two bike weeks in South Carolina. For more than 80 years, Myrtle Beach has hosted Black Bike Week and Harley Bike Week – that latter being the majority white event.

The NAACP has filed suit at least twice over what it claims are clear differences between the way each bike week is managed – and ultimately, how the bikers are treated. At least twice, a court has agreed with the NAACP’s complaints.

Ricky rides in Black Bike Week and decided it was time to tell the story from his point of view: So Ricky bought a camera, quickly found support, and the Kellys spent nearly $100,000 of their own money to make the film. Having their own money to make the films they want to make is part of this story.