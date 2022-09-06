CoastLine: Melodie Homer on how losing her pilot husband on 9/11 shaped her life's work

When Melodie Homer settled on Wilmington, NC as her family’s new home, she was looking for a pace a bit slower than New Jersey. Being close to the beach was a definite boon. In Wilmington, she and her children could start a new chapter.

Her foundation, the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, is named after her late husband, who died a hero on September 11, 2001. He was First Officer on United Airlines Flight 93. He fought terrorists after they stormed the cockpit. While the hijackers intended to direct the plane towards Washington, D.C., they could not disable the autopilot function. So they ultimately sent the plane hurtling into a field at 563 miles per hour into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania . Everyone on board was killed.

Melodie Homer launched her foundation just one year after she lost her pilot husband in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On this episode of CoastLine , Melodie Homer talks about lessons she’s learned over the years from what is, for most, an unimaginable tragedy. We find out what she’s learned about the effects on her daughter, the mission of her Foundation, now the multi-generational legacy of LeRoy and Melodie Homer. And we discover why she is so passionate about helping underrepresented young people with a dream to fly.