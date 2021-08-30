CoastLine: Alonzo Bodden on cancel culture, why comedians shouldn't apologize for old jokes, and how Hulk (his Great Dane puppy) is teaching him peace

The New York Time s has called him the James Earl Jones of stand-up because of his deep and mellifluous voice. He’s a comedian NPR listeners will recognize as a frequent panelist on the beloved comedy news quiz show, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Alonzo Bodden has starred in four stand-up comedy specials – the most recent: Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight.

In one of the biggest breaks of his early career, he won the third season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, but America never got to see him win as NBC cancelled the show just before the last episode.

He’s hosted his own podcast, Who’s Paying Attention, since late 2012, which went on hiatus after he joined the lineup at an AM talk radio station in Los Angeles – KBLA. But the talk radio gig is coming to an end as the podcast restarts in the fall.

And as stand-up comedy returns to the Cape Fear region with the grand reopening of the Dead Crow Comedy Showroom, Alonzo Bodden headlines the shows September 3rd and 4th, 2021 .

Guest: