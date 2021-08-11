CoastLine: Comedy comes back to the Cape Fear Region

When Covid-19 shut down the world in 2020, one of its casualties was live entertainment: concerts, theater, film, dance, and stand-up comedy.

In the Cape Fear region, there has been a single venue dedicated strictly to live stand-up comedy: the Dead Crow Comedy Club. In fact, before the pandemic, Dead Crow was so successful that the owners closed down the original location on Front Street and leased a new, larger space on Third Street and Red Cross near CFCC’s Wilson Center. They planned the renovation process.

Then – Covid.

Live comedy, though, is about to emerge from its period of brumation. The expanded Dead Crow Comedy Showroom is now part of Lush, a 7-day-a-week bar and beer garden, with a separate Comedy Showroom open four nights a week. This means comedians are returning to the Wilmington area. It also means local comedians are stepping back on the stage.

How different will comedy be during what is still a worldwide pandemic? How will the new amphitheater downtown impact the comedy scene? And how rusty are comedians – having been limited to performing comedy on Zoom, or, as we’ll hear today, driving for Uber?

Guests:

Timmy Sherrill, comedian, co-owner, Lush / Dead Crow Comedy Showroom (part of Lush)