CoastLine: Comedy comes back to the Cape Fear Region

Published August 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
Dead Crow Comedy is reopening inside Lush, a separate bar and beer garden, Labor Day Weekend. They kick off the new venue with Alonzo Bodden of NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me.

Live comedy is about to emerge from its period of brumation. The expanded Dead Crow Comedy Showroom is now part of Lush, a 7-day-a-week bar and beer garden, with a separate Comedy Showroom. Comedians are returning to the Wilmington area. Local comedians are stepping back on the stage. But how different will comedy be during what is still a worldwide pandemic? And how rusty are comedians?

When Covid-19 shut down the world in 2020, one of its casualties was live entertainment: concerts, theater, film, dance, and stand-up comedy.

In the Cape Fear region, there has been a single venue dedicated strictly to live stand-up comedy: the Dead Crow Comedy Club. In fact, before the pandemic, Dead Crow was so successful that the owners closed down the original location on Front Street and leased a new, larger space on Third Street and Red Cross near CFCC’s Wilson Center. They planned the renovation process.

Then – Covid.

Live comedy, though, is about to emerge from its period of brumation. The expanded Dead Crow Comedy Showroom is now part of Lush, a 7-day-a-week bar and beer garden, with a separate Comedy Showroom open four nights a week. This means comedians are returning to the Wilmington area. It also means local comedians are stepping back on the stage.

How different will comedy be during what is still a worldwide pandemic? How will the new amphitheater downtown impact the comedy scene? And how rusty are comedians – having been limited to performing comedy on Zoom, or, as we’ll hear today, driving for Uber?

Guests:

Timmy Sherrill, comedian, co-owner, Lush / Dead Crow Comedy Showroom (part of Lush)

John Felts, touring comedian and magician, owner, Clean Getaway Comedy

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces WHQR's local public affairs and variety show, CoastLine, which she helped to create. Before joining WHQR, Rachel wrote and produced local TV newscasts for the Wilmington ABC-TV affiliate. She also wrote and produced a 30-minute TV special program for the Cape Fear Museum showcasing its renovation and new exhibits, and she independently wrote and produced a documentary on the lingering effects of the 1898 coup d'etat in Wilmington.
