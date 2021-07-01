© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CoastLine: NPR's Melissa Block On The New Political Order And Covering Tragic Events

Published July 1, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
Melissa Block served as All Things Considered Host for more than 12 years. She is now an NPR Special Correspondent.

If you’re a long-time All Things Considered listener, you will remember Melissa Block as the anchor paired with Robert Siegel for more than a decade -- from 2003 to 2015. Then, Melissa Block stepped away from the anchor desk to immerse herself in feature reporting. Over the course of her 32-year career at NPR, she has covered domestic and international news – including the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and the massive 2008 earthquake in China. In this conversation recorded in 2017, we hear about what it's like to cover tragic events and why she never imagined this career.

That reporting earned her and NPR broadcast journalism's top honors, including a George Foster Peabody Award, duPont-Columbia Award, and Edward R. Murrow Award – among others.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Rachel hosts and produces WHQR's local public affairs and variety show, CoastLine, which she helped to create. Before joining WHQR, Rachel wrote and produced local TV newscasts for the Wilmington ABC-TV affiliate. She also wrote and produced a 30-minute TV special program for the Cape Fear Museum showcasing its renovation and new exhibits, and she independently wrote and produced a documentary on the lingering effects of the 1898 coup d'etat in Wilmington.
