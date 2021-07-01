CoastLine: NPR's Melissa Block On The New Political Order And Covering Tragic Events

If you’re a long-time All Things Considered listener, you will remember Melissa Block as the anchor paired with Robert Siegel for more than a decade -- from 2003 to 2015. Then, Melissa Block stepped away from the anchor desk to immerse herself in feature reporting. Over the course of her 32-year career at NPR, she has covered domestic and international news – including the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil and the massive 2008 earthquake in China. In this conversation recorded in 2017, we hear about what it's like to cover tragic events and why she never imagined this career.

That reporting earned her and NPR broadcast journalism's top honors, including a George Foster Peabody Award, duPont-Columbia Award, and Edward R. Murrow Award – among others.

