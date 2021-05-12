CoastLine: Queer in the Cape Fear 2 - is "don't ask, don't tell" enough?

The United States Supreme Court identified same sex marriage as a civil right in 2015. But people who are L, G, B, T, Q, or plus still face a broad range of discriminatory and hostile behavior in many parts of the country -- as well as in the Cape Fear region.

While older members of the LGBTQ+ community have often worked out a lifestyle and social circle that is supportive and accepting, kids or teens frequently battle social isolation and thoughts of suicide.

As we explored in Part One of Queer in the Cape Fear , people who identify as LGBTQ must constantly consider whether they are safe – psychologically, socially, even physically. It requires a constant vigilance not necessary for straight people and therefore, not often understood by the straight community.

In this edition, we meet a man who leads a local church and volunteers on two foundations that support LGBTQ people and educational efforts. He talks about his work in the community, but he also tells his own story – which includes deep personal trauma. It’s that trauma that led him back to church – and launched his search for a sprititual sanctuary where he could be gay and Christian.

Guest:

Reverend John McLaughlin, Senior Pastor, St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church in Wilmington

Frank Harr Foundation , member, board of directors

St. Jude’s Wilmington Foundation , member, board of directors

Additional resources:

https://www.frankharrfoundation.org/resources/

https://www.wilmingtontranscommunity.com/