From a Poet's Point of View: Curriculum Outside the Lines — Dare to Be Brave

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View – featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and introducing young entrepreneurs — Elijah and Nessie Nash, who are homeschooled by their mother Nadira Nash, an educator, poet, and Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington member.

This episode, entitled "Curriculum Outside the Lines: Dare to Be Brave," was recorded on December 18 to share the perspectives of this young man, young woman, and their mother.

A quick note: while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.