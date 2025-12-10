WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Wintering with the Pollinators

On this episode: Host Shawna Kenney visits with Sandie Cecelski, a certified North Carolina beekeeper, honey producer, and volunteer coordinator for the New Hanover County Bee School. Kenney also traveled to Carver's Creek State Park in the Sandhills of North Carolina to meet up with Gabriela Garrison, the Eastern Piedmont Habitat Conservation Coordinator for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund. You can find more episodes of Wild Things here.

Show credits:

Host — Shawna Kenney

Music — Mike Holliday

Mixing — Kel Skonberg

Logo — Jeffrey Everett

Producer — Ben Schachtman

