WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Wintering with the Pollinators

By Shawna Kenney
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:37 PM EST
Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.

On this episode: Host Shawna Kenney visits with Sandie Cecelski, a certified North Carolina beekeeper, honey producer, and volunteer coordinator for the New Hanover County Bee School. Kenney also traveled to Carver's Creek State Park in the Sandhills of North Carolina to meet up with Gabriela Garrison, the Eastern Piedmont Habitat Conservation Coordinator for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund

Show credits:

  • Host — Shawna Kenney
  • Music — Mike Holliday
  • Mixing — Kel Skonberg
  • Logo — Jeffrey Everett
  • Producer — Ben Schachtman

Shawna Kenney
Shawna Kenney is an author, essayist, and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Narratively, PBS/KCET, Business Insider, Brevity, and more.
