WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Skywatch Bird Sanctuary

On this episode: Host Shawna Kenney visits Skywatch Bird Rescue, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, all-volunteer, and donation-funded organization that rescues and provides sanctuary for injured, orphaned, and misplaced wild, exotic and domestic birds in North Carolina. Kenney met some of the birds and spoke with Amelia Mason, who founded the nonprofit in 2010.

You can out more about Skywatch here — and if you find an injured bird in the area, call the Skywatch Hotline: 1-855-40-RESCU (73728)

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

