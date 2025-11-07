WHQR Presents ... An Artist's Duty, From a Poet's Point of View

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and Anna Lee, director of learning and development at Working Films.

This episode, entitled An Artist’s Duty, was recorded on November 6, to discuss what it means to be a poet or other type of artist — reflecting on the words of James Baldwin and Nina Simone, as well as the legacy of the 1898 coup and massacre.

The program contains some challenging topics and some strong language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.

1898 Memorial Events

New Hanover County is hosting events throughout November to commemorate the 127th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état.

898 Massacre Jar Exhibit

An 1898 Massacre Jar Exhibit will be open to the public for a month as part of the county’s commemorative events.

The exhibit is a collection of marked jars filled by descendants of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.

The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15 in the UNCW Sherman Hayes Gallery on the first floor of Randall Hall.

Click here for more information.

1898 Commemoration New Hanover Community Resiliency Pause

The Commemoration Community Resiliency Pause will be held on Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Click here to register for the meeting.

Black Mental Health Matters: Are We Sane In Our Paranoia?‘

Black Mental Health Matters: Are We Sane In Our Paranoia?’ will be held on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Click here to register for the meeting.

The Wilmington Coup D’état Program

A free talk about the 1898 Wilmington Coup D’état will be held on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum’s new shared auditorium.

At the talk, museum historian Dr. Jan Davidson will explore how the local government was overthrown in 1898.

1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony

A Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at the 1898 Memorial Park on 1018 N 3rd St.

The ceremony will honor the memory of those affected by the 1898 Wilmington Coup and Massacre.

1898 Clergy Unity Luncheon

The 1898 Clergy Unity Luncheon will be held on Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the 1898 Memorial Park on 1018 N 3rd St.

The event will be held after the Wreath Laying Ceremony in Daniels Hall in Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station.

The luncheon will feature a keynote address by Pastor Mike Ashcraft of Port City Community Church, and Pastor Jermaine Armour of St. Luke AME Zion Church will be the emcee for the event.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Viewing of ‘The Red Cape’

A viewing of ‘The Red Cape’ will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Sending Church.

According ‘The Red Cape’ Facebook page, the film is based on the 1898 Massacre and follows a father and young child who “struggle to survive against the mounting white supremacy campaign.”

Tour of Pine Forest Cemetery

A tour of Pine Forest Cemetery will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The cemetery is the final resting place for many unknown victims of the 1898 Massacre.

1898 Never Forget

The 1898 Never Forget event will be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Vue21North.

The event will include poetry and live music featuring SolTree Reign.