WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Behind the Scenes at the Sea Turtle Hospital
Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.
On this episode: Host Shawna Kenney visits the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City to talk with director Kathy Zagzebski — and get a first-hand look at how the center cares for sea turtles, and releases them back into the wild. You can find more about the center here.
Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund. You can find more episodes of Wild Things here.
Show credits:
- Host — Shawna Kenney
- Music — Mike Holliday
- Mixing — Kel Skonberg
- Logo — Jeffrey Everett
- Producer — Ben Schachtman
- Release day audio provided by Tracy Shaw, Administrative and Volunteer Manager with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center