WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Behind the Scenes at the Sea Turtle Hospital

On this episode: Host Shawna Kenney visits the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City to talk with director Kathy Zagzebski — and get a first-hand look at how the center cares for sea turtles, and releases them back into the wild. You can find more about the center here.

