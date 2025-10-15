© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: Blueberry Farm

By Shawna Kenney
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.

On this episode: The name Blueberry Lane evokes a whimsical place of some other time, when children skipped down dirt roads picking wild berries on their way to a place like that Fisher Price barn that moo-ed when you opened its doors. But Blueberry Lane Farm Sanctuary is a very real safe space for animals, a farm thriving today in Atkinson, North Carolina—a town home to under 300 people, in a state among the five largest pork producers in the United States.

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Show credits:

  • Host — Shawna Kenney
  • Music — Mike Holliday
  • Mixing — Brilliant Cut Studios
  • Logo — Jeffery Everett
  • Producer — Ben Schachtman
Shawna Kenney
Shawna Kenney is an author, essayist, and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Narratively, PBS/KCET, Business Insider, Brevity, and more.
