WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: The Plight of the Black Skimmers
Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.
On this episode: since 2009, Wrightsville Beach and Masonboro Inlet have been home to the largest black skimmer colony in the state. Shawna Kenney spends some time with them — and the volunteers from the NC Audubon Society who monitor and help protect the birds.
