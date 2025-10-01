© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR Presents...

WHQR Presents ... Wild Things: The Plight of the Black Skimmers

By Shawna Kenney
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Wild Things is a limited series podcast from WHQR, hosted by writer, journalist, and podcaster Shawna Kenney, focusing on the creatures and critters of Coastal Carolina — and the people who care for them.

On this episode: since 2009, Wrightsville Beach and Masonboro Inlet have been home to the largest black skimmer colony in the state. Shawna Kenney spends some time with them — and the volunteers from the NC Audubon Society who monitor and help protect the birds.

Wild Things is made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

Show credits:

  • Host — Shawna Kenney
  • Music — Mike Holliday
  • Mixing and Editing — Kel Skonberg
  • Logo — Jeffery Everett
  • Producer — Ben Schachtman
WHQR Presents...
Shawna Kenney
Shawna Kenney is an author, essayist, and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Narratively, PBS/KCET, Business Insider, Brevity, and more.
