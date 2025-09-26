WHQR Presents ... National Literacy Month and the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, From a Poet's Point of View

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View — featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda, and Anna Lee, director of learning and development at Working Films.

This episode was recorded on September 25th, to discuss National Literacy Month and the anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing — the tragic 1963 terrorist attack by a White supremacist group that claimed the lives of four Black girls.

The program contains some challenging topics and some explicit language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.