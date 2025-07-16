WHQR Presents ... The Fourth of July, or The Fourth of You Lie, From a Poet's Point of View

This is WHQR Presents — where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View – featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Dr. Louis Anderson, and Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda.

This episode was recorded on July 16, to discuss the Fourth of July, or some of these poets call it, The Fourth of You Lie, as well as Juneteenth.

The program contains some challenging topics and some explicit language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note: while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.