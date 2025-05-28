WHQR Presents ... Remembering Malcolm X: Oppression, Mental Health, and Homelessness in the Port City

This is WHQR Presents – where we platform interesting people and perspectives from around the region.

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View – featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Aquilla Reid, and Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda.

This episode was recorded on May 28 to celebrate the legacy of Malcolm X — who was assassinated 50 years ago, in 1965 — and to discuss the topics of oppression, mental health, and homelessness in Wilmington.

The program contains some challenging topics and some strong language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy it, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.