WHQR Presents... National Poetry Month, From a Poet's Point of View

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View – featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet and Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda.

This episode was recorded on April 4 to celebrate National Poetry Month.

The program contains some challenging topics and some moderately risque love poetry – so while we hope you’ll enjoy, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.