WHQR Presents... High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, From a Poet's Point of View

Today’s show is From a Poet’s Point of View – featuring artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, aka Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, AKA Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Toni Melvin Whitaker, and Makeda Baker, AKA Mama Makeda.

This episode was recorded on February 21 to celebrate the birthday of Nina Simone — born in Polk County North Carolina in 1933, Simone was a brilliant and innovative musician, a talented and distinctive singer, and a passionate civil rights activist.

The program contains some challenging topics, passionate poetic performances, and strong language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy it, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.