WHQR Presents... Integrating into a burning house, from A Poet's Point of View

Today’s show features artists organized by Speak Ya Peace NC, hosted by Mahlaynee Nicole, a.k.a. Carrie Assata, featuring guests Robert Bellamy, a.k.a. Scale Hamhawk da Poet, Dr. Terry Jackson, Sonya Patrick, and Mama Makada.

This show reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King — including his haunting quote from the days before his death, when he said, “I fear I am integrating my people into a burning house.”

The program contains some challenging topics, passionate poetic performances, and racially charged language — so while we hope you’ll enjoy it, we encourage some listener discretion.

A quick note, while WHQR is committed to sharing voices from around the community, the views and opinions expressed on this podcast series don’t necessarily represent WHQR.