WHQR Presents... Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre, From a Poet's Point of View

On November 10, 1898, an angry white mob led by prominent Wilmingtonians murdered anywhere from a dozen to hundreds of people. These white supremacists forcefully removed Black politicians from power, and hundreds of black business owners and residents fled in the aftermath.

This program discussed the event and its material and psychological impact 126 years later. Speak Ya Peace convened poets and thinkers who go by Carrie Assata, Mama Makeda, Robert Bellamy, aka Scale HamHawk da Poet, and Inez Campbell-Eason.

A quick note — while WHQR supports artists and the arts, these artists’ views are their own, not WHQR’s. Also, this podcast contains some strong language, and some emotionally charged poetry performances — which we did not edit or censor, and which might not be suitable for all listeners.